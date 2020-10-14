Urquidy allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings Tuesday as he was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Rays.

Urquidy was dominant to begin the game as he held the Rays scoreless over the first five innings Tuesday. However, a throwing error in the sixth inning helped spark a five-run rally by Tampa Bay, putting Urquidy in line for the loss. With the Astros facing a 3-0 deficit in the series, Tuesday's start could have been Urquidy's final appearance of the postseason.