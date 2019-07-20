The Astros recalled Urquidy from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston made Urquidy's callup official following Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, designating utility man Tyler White for assignment in a corresponding move. Urquidy has supplied an impressive 109:16 K:BB across 81.2 innings between Triple-A and Double-A Corpus Christi this season but flopped in his prior two outings at the big-league level, giving up seven runs on 14 hits and a walk over six frames.