Urquidy (shoulder) struck out four over four scoreless innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi. He gave up one hit and one walk in the 53-pitch outing.

Urquidy spotted 37 of his pitches for strikes in his third rehab start and first with Corpus Christi after the previous two came with Triple-A Sugar Land. The right-hander has gradually built up his innings and pitch counts over the three outings, but he'll still likely require one more start in the minors before being deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list. Urquidy compiled a 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over his six starts with Houston before he was deactivated in May with the right shoulder injury.