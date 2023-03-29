Urquidy will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier will get the ball for the first two games of the series, and Urquidy will start Saturday with Luis Garcia pitching the series finale against Chicago. The right-hander finished 2022 with a 13-8 record, 3.94 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 164.1 innings with a 1.17 WHIP over 29 appearances. Urquidy won't miss enough bats to be a stalwart, but he should throw enough strikes while limiting hard contact to be a solid option for 2023.