Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed Friday that Urquidy (shoulder) will return to the rotation Sunday versus the Yankees, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

J.P. France is set up for piggyback relief duties and will likely stay in the Astros' bullpen moving forward. Urquidy surrendered five earned runs on nine hits over five innings in his final rehab start last Sunday at Triple-A Sugar Land, but he is finally over the severe bout of shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list in early May.