Urquidy (6-3) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.

The right-hander didn't face much stress in the contest, as Houston staked him to a three-run lead after half an inning and a six-run lead through four frames. To his credit, Urquidy didn't let down his guard, throwing 69 of 84 pitches for strikes and allowing only one extra-base hit. He has completed exactly seven innings in each of his past three starts, posting a 19:3 K:BB and allowing only five runs over that span. HIs next outing is likely to be a rematch against the Orioles -- this time at home -- early next week.