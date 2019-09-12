Urquidy allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Urquidy was spectacular in a spot start, dazzling the A's and leaving with his team ahead, 2-1, but manager AJ Hinch was reticent to leave him in the game, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Prior to Wednesday's start, Urquidy had already accumulated a career-high 130 innings, so Hinch went to the bullpen, which gave up the lead and Urquidy's chance for a win in the sixth inning. The Astros are currently running a four-man starting staff and do not need a fifth starter through the rest of the season.