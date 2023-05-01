Urquidy was removed from Sunday's start against the Phillies due to right shoulder soreness, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy exited Sunday's matchup with a trainer in the top of the sixth inning, and manager Dusty Baker revealed after the game that the right-hander has been diagnosed with a sore shoulder. Urquidy will see a doctor Monday, which will likely give the team a better idea of his status. If he's able to make his next start, he projects to take the mound in Seattle next weekend.