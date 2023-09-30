Urquidy (3-3) earned the win Friday over the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings.

Urquidy made the spot start when J.P. France was scratched due to a family emergency. This was Urquidy's first start since Aug. 23 -- he allowed 11 runs over 14.1 innings across his last five appearances, all coming in relief. For the season, he's struggled to a 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:25 K:BB through 63 innings across 16 outings (10 starts). Urquidy will likely resume his bullpen role if the Astros are able to secure a playoff spot.