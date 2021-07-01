Urquidy said following Wednesday's loss to Baltimore that he doesn't expect to be on the injured for long after his MRI revealed tightness and inflammation in his right shoulder, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday after initially being diagnosed with shoulder discomfort, and his MRI didn't reveal anything overly alarming. His diagnosis resembles essentially the same injury that landed him on the IL for just under three weeks in May, so a similar return timeline could be in store this time around. The right-hander still seems likely to be out of the rotation through the All-Star break, though he'll become eligible to be activated July 10 against the Yankees.