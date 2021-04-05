Urquidy threw 4.1 innings Sunday against Oakland, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Urquidy pitched well enough in his season debut, though his inefficiency represents a potential concern. Unlike many starters who were pulled before being eligible to earn a win in their first outing of the season, Urquidy handled a full workload, throwing 101 pitches, but that still wasn't enough for him to complete the fifth inning. Most of his trouble came early, as he faced seven batters in the first inning before facing just 10 over the next three frames. Urquidy's next outing should come Saturday, also against the Athletics.