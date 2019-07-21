Astros' Jose Urquidy: Dominates Rangers for first win
Urquidy (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers, giving up one run on two hits over seven innings while striking out nine.
After two fairly rough appearances to begin his big-league career, Urquidy was dazzling in this one, with only Shin-Soo Choo's solo shot in the fourth inning accounting for any damage against the rookie. The outing was likely enough to earn him at least one more turn through the rotation, which would come next weekend in St. Louis if Urquidy does stick around.
