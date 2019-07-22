Urquidy is scheduled to start Friday against the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rogelio Armenteros was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, leaving Urquidy to stick in the rotation for at least one more turn through. The 24-year-old Urquidy certainly earned himself another start with the big-league club after dominating the Rangers his last time out, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out nine over seven innings.

