Urquidy (4-2) allowed a run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings in a win versus Boston on Monday.

Urquidy missed nearly three weeks with a shoulder injury, but he was good in his return. The right-hander threw 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes, and he kept Boston off the board until Alex Verdugo's RBI double in the sixth inning. Urquidy has a 3.02 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 50.2 innings this season. He projects to face Toronto this weekend in his next start.