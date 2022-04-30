Urquidy (2-1) allowed four runs on one walk and seven hits over five innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Toronto.

Urquidy coughed up an RBI double to Raimel Tapia in the second inning but most of the damage against him came via Vladimir Guerrero's three-run shot in the third. The 26-year-old saw his ERA climb to 5.95 through 19.2 innings on the year. On the bright side, he struck out a season-high six batters after entering Friday with just seven in three starts. Urquidy is expected to host the Tigers next week.