Urquidy was removed from Tuesday's start against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old was visited by the athletic trainer after showing decreased velocity during the second inning, resulting in his removal from the contest. Urquidy recorded four outs and allowed a solo homer with zero strikeouts or walks before leaving the game. The Astros should update his status in the near future.