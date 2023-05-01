Urquidy exited Sunday's start against the Phillies in the top of the sixth inning due to an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy appeared to hurt himself while throwing a changeup with one out in the top of the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game after talking with a trainer. Prior to his departure, the right-hander was relatively effective after struggling in his last two starts. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in 5.1 innings against Philadelphia, and it's unclear whether his injury will prevent him from making his next start, which tentatively lines up for next weekend in Seattle.