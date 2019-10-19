Play

Urquidy is in line to open Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Skipper AJ Hinch didn't name an opener for Saturday's matchup, though he did note that it would be a bullpen day. According to Nightengale, it would be a shock if Urquidy didn't begin the matchup on the hill.

