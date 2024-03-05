Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that he expects Urquidy to open the season in the rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy seemingly would be competing with J.P. France for a spot if everyone was healthy, but with Justin Verlander (shoulder) behind schedule they will both be needed. France coming back from a shoulder issue himself but is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day. Urquidy finished with a 5.29 ERA over 63 innings for the Astros during a disappointing 2023 campaign but believes his struggles can be traced to tipping his pitches, something he has worked to correct.