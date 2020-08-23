Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he's hopeful Urquidy (undisclosed) will be able to join the Astros in Houston this week to continue working out, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After a member of the Astros' group at their alternate training site recently tested positive for COVID-19, the organization shut down workouts at its facility in Corpus Christi. Urquidy may have missed out on some throwing sessions as a result of the shutdown, but Baker intimated that the right-hander is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list, though the club is still unwilling to issue a target date for his reinstatement. Assuming MLB allows Urquidy, Chris Devenski (arm) and Aledmys Diaz (groin) to report to Houston this week, another update on where exactly the 25-year-old stands in his ramp-up program should come within the next few days.