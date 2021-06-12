Urquidy hurled seven innings against Minnesota on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Urquidy's final stat line was relatively solid aside from the three home runs he served up. The right-hander tied his longest outing of the season and picked up his fifth quality start over his past seven appearances. He induced 21 swinging strikes and finished with eight punchouts -- his second-highest total this season. Urquidy will carry a 3.77 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next Friday at home against the White Sox.