Urquidy (5-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win over the Royals on Friday.

Urquidy had a very strong game going before yielding a three-run homer to Bobby Witt in the sixth inning. The right-hander has now won three of his last four starts, but he's given up 35 hits in 22.1 innings in that span. For the season, Urquidy has posted a 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts. He'll look to build off of Friday's positive game in his next scheduled start, tentatively set for a home outing versus the Mariners next week.