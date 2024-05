Urquidy will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy is slated for four innings and/or 60-to-65 pitches in the outing. It's a fairly substantial workload considering the right-hander has been on the shelf with a forearm strain since mid-March. Urquidy would seemingly need at least one additional rehab start after that before returning to the Astros.