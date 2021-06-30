Astros manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Urquidy was diagnosed with right shoulder discomfort after exiting his start in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles in the second inning, but the Astros still need to ascertain whether or not he's dealing with any structural damage. The team should gain more clarity on that front later Wednesday or Thursday. For now, Urquidy can be viewed as day-to-day ahead of his next scheduled start, which would likely come Tuesday at home versus the Athletics.