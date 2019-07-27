Urquidy allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Friday.

Urquidy deserved better. The Astros held a one-run lead when he turned the ball over to the reliable bullpen, but Will Harris gave up a Matt Wieters home run, taking a potential win from Urquidy. The rookie right-hander recorded a second straight quality start and will seek a third next Wednesday in Cleveland.