The Astros announced that Urquidy will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday on his right elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston didn't provide any specifics on the nature of the surgery, but more details should come out once the procedure is completed. Urquidy previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 during his time in the minor leagues, so he could instead be getting an internal brace procedure, which would likely shorten his recovery timeline while perhaps increasing the longevity of his career. In any case, Urquidy is being shut down for the rest of the season, and his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign could also be affected regardless of what type of surgery he gets. Urquidy opened the season on the Astros' injured list with a right forearm strain and made three rehab starts before suffering a setback.