Urquidy (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits while fanning seven across six innings Saturday against the Athletics. He was tagged with the loss.

Urquidy tossed more than 90 pitches for the second start in a row, but he was far more efficient in this one -- he went six complete innings but that wasn't enough to outduel Frankie Montas, who allowed just one run through six frames. This was a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old compared to his season debut, though, and he will look to earn his first win of the season in his next start, scheduled for April 16 at Seattle.