Urquidy (shoulder) covered five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

The Astros probably would have wanted to see a stronger showing from Urquidy in what was likely his fourth and final rehab start at Sugar Land, but there were some silver linings from the outing. Only one of the nine hits he allowed went for extra bases, and the right-hander was able to build up his pitch count to 76 while consistently throwing strikes throughout the day. Assuming he experiences no setbacks with his shoulder coming out of a bullpen session in the next day or two, Urquidy should be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list to make his first start for Houston since April 30. He tentatively lines up for a return to the big-league rotation this weekend on the road versus the Yankees.