Urquidy allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Once again, manager Dusty Baker made a relatively early move to the bullpen -- Zack Greinke was pulled after allowing one run over four innings Tuesday. Once again, the move worked as the trio of Brooks Raley, Cristian Javier and Ryan Pressly combined to shut the Twins out the rest of the way. With that, Houston secured a spot in the ALDS. Urquidy figures to start Game 3 or 4 next week.