Urquidy (4-2) took the loss during Saturday's 6-0 loss to Seattle, allowing six runs (five earned) on 12 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Urquidy surrendered runs in four of his five innings while putting a season-high 14 runners on base. The poor start comes on the heels of the 26-year-old's best performance per game score, and he's now failed to surpass five innings in six of his nine starts. He'll carry a 4.80 ERA and bottom-five 1.58 WHIP into another start next weekend against Kansas City.