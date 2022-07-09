Urquidy (8-3) gave up three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over eight innings to earn the win in an 8-3 victory over the Athletics on Friday.

Urquidy got plenty of run support and was effective over eight innings to pick up his eighth win of the season. The 27-year-old right-hander took advantage of the weak Athletics lineup by pitching to contact all night long. He induced seven ground balls and 15 fly balls, only one of which left the yard. Urquidy has now strung together five quality starts in a row and has lowered is ERA to 4.08 from a season-high 5.04 on June 9. He is expected to make his next start at home in a rematch against the Athletics on Friday.