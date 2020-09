Urquidy allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Urquidy was in line for the win when he exited the contest, but Ryan Pressly couldn't protect a one-run lead in the ninth. Instead, Urquidy settled for a quality start and his third no-decision in five outings. The right-hander amassed a 2.73 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 29.2 innings.