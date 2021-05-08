Urquidy (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out two and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

Urquidy kept Toronto's bats pretty quiet Friday as the only damage against him was a pair of solo homers by Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen. After starting 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA in his first four starts, the 26-year-old has won three straight starts while allowing four runs over 20 innings. He'll carry a 3.51 ERA and 29:9 K:BB into next week's projected home start against the Angels.