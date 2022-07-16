Urquidy (8-4) took the loss during Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Athletics, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Urquidy cruised through six innings before encountering trouble in the seventh, surrendering three straight hits prompting his removal. All three runs crossed the plate, putting the 27-year-old in line for the loss as Houston was only able to muster a single run. Despite the defeat, Urquidy has surrendered three runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings in six straight starts. He concludes the first half with a 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 94.2 innings across 17 starts.