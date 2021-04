Urquidy (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in five innings versus the Rockies.

Urquidy struggled with the Rockies' order the first time through, giving up all four runs in the first two innings, but he improved as his outing progressed. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 21 innings this season. Urquidy is scheduled to make his next start at home Monday versus the Mariners.