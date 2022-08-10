Urquidy (11-4) recorded the victory Tuesday over Texas despite allowing five runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three in five innings.

Urquidy allowed three home runs but left the game with a 6-5 lead and picked up the victory. Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia all took the lefty deep. The poor showing ended a run of nine straight quality starts for Urquidy. He is 6-1 with a 2.82 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB in 64 innings across his last 10 starts, including Tuesday. His next start will likely be early next week in Chicago against the White Sox.