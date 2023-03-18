Urquidy is hoping to remain in the Astros' rotation for the entire 2023 season, Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy pitched out of Houston's rotation for the majority of the 2022 season but was demoted to a relief role in the final days of the campaign and into the postseason. His overall numbers were plenty respectable, as he recorded a 3.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 164.1 frames, though the Astros boasted plenty of rotation depth at the time. If Hunter Brown proves reliable and Lance McCullers (forearm) can return to full health early in the season, Urquidy could be challenged for his role again. However, he'll be locked into the rotation to begin the new campaign.