General manager Jeff Luhnow said that Urquidy is a candidate to receive a promotion from Triple-A Round Rock to join the Houston rotation Tuesday against the Rockies in Colorado, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With the Astros recently optioning Framber Valdez to Triple-A and placing Brad Peacock (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list, the team suddenly finds itself with a three-man rotation. Due to off days Monday and Thursday, the Astros can get by a little shorthanded prior to the All-Star break, but a fourth starter will still be required. Urquidy has entered the conversation for a spot start after posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 64:10 K:BB in 43.2 innings with Round Rock since receiving a promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi in May. Along with Urquidy, long reliever Cy Sneed is also viewed as a potential spot starter for Tuesday, though expectations should be restrained for whomever ultimately gets the nod at hitter haven Coors Field.