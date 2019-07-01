The Astros will call up Urquidy from Triple-A Round Rock to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston will announce a corresponding 40-man roster move Tuesday to accommodate the addition of Urquidy, who earned his way to the big leagues after accruing a 3.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 104:15 K:BB across 76.2 innings between Round Rock and Double-A Corpus Christi. While his enormous strikeout totals in addition to being supported by a powerful Houston offense makes Urquidy intriguing for fantasy purposes, the 24-year-old won't make for a comfortable lineup option while making his MLB debut at the majors' least favorable park for pitchers. If he can merely escape Coors Field without a blowup outing, Urquidy could earn a second turn Sunday against the Angels at home before the Astros head into the All-Star break.