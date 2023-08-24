Urquidy allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Urquidy needed 100 pitches (61 strikes) in this appearance, which came after his last outing was a two-inning relief stint against the Mariners on Friday. The right-hander has struggled to get in form this season -- this was the fourth time in 10 appearances he's allowed at least four runs. He's at a 5.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB through 42.2 innings. Urquidy is tentatively lined up for a road rematch in Boston next week if the Astros continue to roll out a six-man rotation.