Urquidy was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy was forced to leave his Tuesday start against Baltimore in the second inning after his velocity dropped as a result of the shoulder issue. The right-hander underwent an MRI earlier Wednesday, and the club should have a better understanding of the full severity of the injury once those results come in. The move to the IL will keep Urquidy on the shelf until at least July 10, but he may end up needing longer to recover.