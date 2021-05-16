Urquidy (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Urquidy had already been ruled out for next week's series against the A's, so this move seemed almost inevitable. The Astros will give Urquidy time for his shoulder inflammation to subside after he left Wednesday's start with discomfort. Enoli Paredes was activated in a corresponding move, although Paredes (side) is not a candidate to replace Urquidy in the rotation as anything more than an opener.