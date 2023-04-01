Urquidy stuck out five batters in four innings Saturday against the White Sox but gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk. He did not factor into the decision.

The long ball was a problem for Urquidy, as he gave up a solo shot to Yoan Moncada in the second inning and a two-run homer to Seby Zavala in the fourth. He was able to finish that frame but didn't come out for the fifth. The lefty doesn't keep the ball on the ground well, so homers could continue to be an issue, as his 1.51 career HR/9 indicates. He'll try to keep the ball in the park Thursday against the Twins in his next start.