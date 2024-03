Urquidy pulled himself from an appearance in a minor-league game Friday due to right elbow discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy -- who threw 43 pitches in the outing before exiting -- is being examined by the Astros trainers Friday. The Astros reportedly were already on the lookout for rotation help with Justin Verlander (shoulder) opening the season on the injured list, and a serious injury to Urquidy could hasten that pursuit.