Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Urquidy will likely work out of the bullpen during the ALDS against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy was tremendous in a spot start on the third-to-last day of the regular season, working six scoreless innings in a win over the Diamondbacks, but the Astros have already announced that Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez will start ALDS Games 1 and 2, with Cristian Javier looking probable for Game 3. J.P. France and Hunter Brown could also be in bullpen roles for Houston's best-of-five series versus Minnesota.