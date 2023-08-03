Urquidy (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to return to the Astros' rotation Sunday versus the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy first has to make it through one final bullpen session, but he is knocking on the door after missing all of May, June and July because of shoulder inflammation. The 28-year-old right-hander struggled in his fourth and final rehab start last weekend at Triple-A Sugar Land, yielding five earned runs on nine hits over five innings, but he threw 76 pitches in that outing and 56 of them went for strikes. He could touch 90 pitches in his first start back with Houston.