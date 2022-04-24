Urquidy allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Urquidy appeared to be in for a long outing after he surrendered a home run to the first batter he faced. After laboring through the rest of the first inning, he faced the minimum number of batters through his next four frames. As is typical, Urquidy didn't miss a ton of bats, instead relying on inducing poor quality of contact. That approach has largely served serve him well early on this season, as he's turned in a pair of outings that have lasted at least five innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed.