Urquidy modified the movement of his glove this offseason to avoid tipping his pitches, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy believed he was tipping his pitches by the way he moved and squeezed his glove in his delivery during the 2023 season. In addition to correcting that issue, he also worked to strengthen his shoulder and lat after suffering an injury to those areas last year. Urquidy is projected to compete with J.P. France (shoulder) for the fifth starter role, and he could have an advantage with France currently sidelined.