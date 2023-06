The Astros transferred Urquidy (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Urquidy landed on the injured list at the beginning of May with right shoulder inflammation, and he isn't expected to return to the Astros until closer to the All-Star break. The move to the 60-day IL opens up a 40-man roster spot for Spenser Watkins, who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Friday.