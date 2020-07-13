The Astros placed Urquidy on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.

Urquidy and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez were both moved to the IL with the two having yet to arrive at summer camp due to what manager Dusty Baker called " a condition that prevents them from reporting to the field," per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The vagueness of Baker's explanation makes it difficult to predict when Urquidy might be ready to join the Astros for workouts, but at this point, it appears safe to rule him out from making his first turn through the rotation when the season begins July 24. Once Urquidy is back with the team, he presumably won't settle immediately into the rotation, as he'll likely need a couple weeks to ramp up to a starter's workload.